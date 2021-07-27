Movie theater shooting: TikTok star on life support, woman killed during showing of 'The Forever Purge'

A young woman was killed and a TikTok star is fighting for his life at a hospital after they were shot inside a movie theater in Corona late Monday night, police said.

Authorities received a 911 call for service from the Edwards Theater at the Crossings Shopping Center around 11:45 p.m., the Corona Police Department said. A short time later, arriving officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the cinema.

The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the young man was rushed to a local trauma center.

Officials later identified the victims as 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas. Goodrich lost her life and Barajas, known online as "itsanthonymichael," is currently on life support, Corona PD said.

The two victims were at a showing of "The Forever Purge," authorities told FOX 11.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE VICTIMS

A friend shared an image of Goodrich with FOX 11 that shows the late teen celebrating her graduation from Corona STEM Academy. They told FOX 11 off-camera that the grieving family is fearing for their safety as the shooter remains on the run.

Barajas has a massive following on social media. The 19-year-old has well over 900,000 followers on TikTok and has more than 41,000 followers on Instagram.

GoFundMe pages have been created for both shooting victims:

- Rylee Goodrich, 18

- Anthony Barajas, 19

The GoFundMe page for Barajas' family reports he has died, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

ARREST MADE

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested in connection with the deadly double shooting.

Jimenez was booked into the Riverside Presley Detention Center on charges of murder, robbery with a gun and attempted murder. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call 951-817-5839.

