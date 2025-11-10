Multi-car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive stalls traffic

The Brief A multi-car crash shut down part of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oakwood Boulevard during Monday’s rush hour. One vehicle rolled over, trapping the driver and causing major traffic backups into the city.



A crash involving multiple cars on DuSable Lake Shore Drive brought traffic to a standstill Monday morning during rush hour on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Oakwood Boulevard. Reports indicated one of the vehicles rolled over in the crash, trapping the driver.

Traffic was backed up heading into the city from Hyde Park Boulevard.

What we don't know:

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash. No details have been given on what caused the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.