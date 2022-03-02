Multi-vehicle crash injures 4 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Four people were injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Wednesday near the Museum of Science and Industry on Chicago's South Side.

Around midnight, a driver attempted to make a left turn while traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into the driver side of a vehicle in the 5700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A third car swerved to avoid the crash and struck another vehicle, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In all, four people were taken to local hospitals with a 29-year-old man suffering a broken femur.

Advertisement

Citations are pending for the driver who initiated the crash.