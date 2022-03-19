Multi-vehicle crash sends several to hospital in Glenview

A multi-vehicle crash in Glenview sent several people to the hospital Saturday morning, police said.

Around 10:50 a.m., police responded to the West Lake Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue intersection for a report of a crash.

The fire department transported several people to Lutheran General Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, police said.

The crash is under investigation at this time.