Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Edens Expressway
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of the Edens Expressway in Northbrook late Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Troopers responded to a five-vehicle crash around 10:42 a.m. on northbound I-94, just north of Dundee Road.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.
What's next:
All northbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues. This is a developing story.