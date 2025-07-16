Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all northbound lanes of Edens Expressway

The Brief A five-vehicle crash this morning shut down all northbound lanes of I-94 near Dundee Road in Northbrook. The cause of the crash and any injuries have not been released; the investigation is ongoing.



A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of the Edens Expressway in Northbrook late Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded to a five-vehicle crash around 10:42 a.m. on northbound I-94, just north of Dundee Road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.

What's next:

All northbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues. This is a developing story.