Multiple areas under boil order after heavy rain in Kankakee, University Park

A boil order is in effect for multiple areas following last week's heavy rainfall in Kankakee and University Park.

Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Grant Park, Manteno, Aroma Park, Limestone, University Park and Green Garden are under the boil order, issued by Aqua Water, until further notice.

Operation issues at Aqua's water treatment plant have been resolved, but with the water having exceeded its regulatory limit, the boil order is mandatory, the utility says.

Those who are consuming or cooking with the water must let it boil for five minutes. Then, let it cool before using it.

For more updates on the boil order, follow this link to Aqua's website.