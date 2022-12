Multiple cars were stolen from a car dealership on Chicago's Northwest Side in the Portage Park neighborhood early Saturday.

Police say Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located in the 5100 block of West Irving Park Road was burglarized around 2:55 a.m.

The windows of the dealership were smashed.

There is no one in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.