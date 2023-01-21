Multiple cars stolen from parking garages in downtown Chicago on Near North Side: police warn
CHICAGO - At least five cars have been reported stolen from parking garages in downtown Chicago on the Near North Side in recent weeks.
Police say in each reported vehicle theft, the victims parked their car inside a parking garage and when they went back it was stolen.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
- 0-100 block of East Grand Ave on Friday, January 6, 2023 in the evening hours
- 800 block of North Michigan Ave. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in the evening hours
- 300 block of West Ontario St. on Friday, January 13, 2023 in the morning hours
- 200 block of East Illinois St on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in the evening hours
- 900 block of North Halsted St. on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the morning hours
Police did not provide a description of the offender(s).
If you have any information, contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.