Shooting at Des Moines, Iowa high school leaves multiple people injured

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting outside of East High School located in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, according to police.

KCCI-TV reported that Sgt. Paul Parizek said an unknown number of suspects have been detained and three teens are in critical condition. He didn't know whether they were students.

Des Moines Public Schools were given the "all clear" by police after putting the high school on lockdown earlier on Monday, according to a tweet, and students will be dismissed "on time."

"It is a punch in the gut that we have three kids in the hospital," Parizek said, "but we are hoping for the best for them."

He said calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

"It is sad but we do train for this. We do have to be prepared for it and this is why," Parizek said.

The motive wasn't immediately released and he had no details on the potential suspects.

"Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo," Parizek added.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Des Moines field office have been deployed to the scene to assist with investigations, the agency tweeted.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to the Des Moines school district for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Associated Press and Chris Williams contributed to this report.