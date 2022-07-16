Man opened fire at park in South Holland, and off-duty police officer shot him, official said

An off-duty police officer shot a man who opened fire at a park in South Holland Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Maicach Park.

A South Holland official said that a dispute arose between a man, and his current and former girlfriend. The man and his current girlfriend left, then returned, and the official said the man fired shots.

He didn't hit anyone, but the off-duty officer from another community who happened to be there returned fire and wounded the man. He was hospitalized.