Multiple vehicles stolen on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents about a string of vehicle thefts that occurred this month.
In each incident, the victim legally parked their vehicle on the street and returned to find it missing, police said.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
- 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue on Feb. 3 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- 1700 block of East 72nd Street on Feb. 5 or Feb. 6 between 5 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.
- 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue on Feb. 6 at midnight
- 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- 6900 block of South East End Avenue on Feb. 9 between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
- 7200 block of South East End Avenue on Feb. 9 between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.
- 1700 block of East 72nd Street on Feb. 9 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8384.