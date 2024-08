A gas station was held up at gunpoint Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Around 5:45 a.m., four gunmen entered Speedway at 444 Ridge Road in Munster and stole cash from the register, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene southbound on Harrison Avenue in a white Kia followed by a dark-colored Jeep.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (219) 836-6658. Callers can remain anonymous.