Munster man charged with child exploitation

A Munster man was charged with exploiting children on Wednesday.

Michael Anthony Prestamer, 32, was allegedly using an online account for child exploitation, according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators received more than 20 Cyber Tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the online account.

A search warrant was issued for Prestamer's home and business in Hammond. He was arrested following the search and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Michael Anthony Prestamer | Indiana State Police

Prestamer was charged with six counts of felony child exploitation. Police say more charges are being considered.

Anyone with any information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at report.cybertip.org.