Munster police search for 2 suspected of trying to hit officer with vehicle

Two people are wanted for questioning in relation to an incident in which a Munster, Indiana, police officer was almost hit by a vehicle.

Officers responded to the Target in Munster Dec. 9 for reports of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot, Munster police said.

When they arrived, a male driver in the vehicle drove straight at an officer at a high rate of speed, forcing the officer to jump out of the way, police said.

Officers chased the vehicle for a short time but it was able to escape, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or mashcraft@munster.org.