Munster police seek person of interest in home burglary

Police in Indiana are looking to identify a person of interest in connection to a burglary in Munster.

On Feb. 9, around 7 p.m., Munster police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Jackson Avenue for a reported burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found the rear door of the home forced open and several thousands dollars of jewelry taken.

Police believe the burglary occurred around 5:30 p.m.

The person of interest that police want to speak to is described as a white or Hispanic man, standing about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a heavier build, wearing distinctive shorts with long white socks pulled up near his knees.

Person of interest in Munster burglary

In a surveillance image released by police, a vehicle can be seen that looks to be a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or narcher@munster.org. Callers can remain anonymous.