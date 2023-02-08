Munster Walgreens robbery: Customer steals money from cash register after buying item

A Walgreens store in northwest Indiana was robbed by a customer on Tuesday.

Around 7:05 p.m., Munster police responded to the store location at 8939 Calumet Avenue for a report of a robbery.

According to police, multiple witnesses stated a man purchased an item and that when the register was open, he jumped over the counter, shoved the cashier to the side and took money.

The suspect fled on foot northbound from the store, police said. It is believed he entered a vehicle that was waiting for him on a nearby side street.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6658.