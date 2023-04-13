Mural unveiled for late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington
CHICAGO - There was a celebration Thursday for the late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington.
A mural in his honor was unveiled at Harold Washington College on Lake Street as an extension of the celebration last year of what would have been Washington's 100th birthday.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
There were 43 volunteers who helped paint the mural, including some Harold Washington College students, faculty and staff.
The mural measures 40 feet by eight feet.