Expand / Collapse search

Mural unveiled for late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

Mural unveiled for late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington

There was a celebration Thursday for the late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington.

CHICAGO - There was a celebration Thursday for the late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington.

A mural in his honor was unveiled at Harold Washington College on Lake Street as an extension of the celebration last year of what would have been Washington's 100th birthday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There were 43 volunteers who helped paint the mural, including some Harold Washington College students, faculty and staff.

The mural measures 40 feet by eight feet. 