Mural unveiled in Little Village honors slain 8-year-old Melissa Ortega

An 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood in January is being memorialized with a new mural.

The painting of Melissa Ortega, at West 26th Street and South Keeler Avenue, was created by local artist Milton Doronado with assistance from youth activist "The Kid from Pilsen". It stands just three blocks from where Ortega was killed.

The Melissa Ortega mural includes a line of scripture that says, "the kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children," in Spanish to honor her family’s faith.

Melissa was walking with her mother on Jan. 22 when gunfire rang out.

Police arrested the suspected gunman, a 16-year-old boy, on Tuesday and charged him with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied vehicle.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested in connection to the murder.

Xavier Guzman, 27, is accused of being the getaway driver at the time of the shooting. Guzman is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. In addition, Guzman has also been charged with aggravated UUW.