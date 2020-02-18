Murder, cannibalism suspect found unresponsive in Michigan cell due to lack of eating

The suspect in a murder and cannibalism case was found unresponsive in his Shiawassee County Jail cell Tuesday night

Mark Latunski was discovered in his cell at 5:08 p.m. by officers. Michigan State Police says that it appears that Latunski has not been eating since he was lodged in prison.

Latunski was transported in an ambulance and admitted into a hospital for treatment after his hunger strike. Deputies were assigned to guard him. He has since been released from the hospital and sent back to prison, late Wednesday night.

He is charged with murder and eating part of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon's body after they connected on the dating app Grindr.

The 50-year-old suspect had been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation after wild claims that he was from a royal family out of Wales, the Thomas Clan. According to his attorney, Latunski was ordered to undergo mental health treatment from a judge four times in the past. One of the run-ins involved a custody issue with his four children.

Suspect Mark Latunski

Editor's note: the following details are graphic and may be distressing to some.

Court documents revealed disturbing details about how Bacon, of Swartz Creek, died. Police said he was found naked, hanging upside down from the ceiling of the home.

Latunski later admitted to police that he stabbed Kevin, slit his throat, and then hung him with a rope from the rafters. He also said he cut off a portion of his genitalia and ate it, the documents say.

It appears Bacon knew that Latunski was involved in a violent sexual fetish. They met up on Christmas Eve and Bacon's family reported him missing on Christmas Day after he reportedly didn't come home for a family breakfast.

Latunski is currently facing one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body

Investigators believe Latunski has engaged in this behavior with other people. Police believe potential victims could be out there but are too scared to come forward.