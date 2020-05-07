Murder charge filed in Rolling Meadows shooting

article

A 21-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting Sunday in Rolling Meadows.

Brian Guillen is accused of fatally shooting 39-year-old Marco Antonio Guerrero-Lopez, according to a statement from Rolling Meadows police.

Guerrero-Lopez drove his 19-year-old niece and her friend, a 21-year-old woman, to Guillen’s home Sunday morning to buy some weed, according to a bond proffer prepared by Cook County prosecutors.

The trio drove off after the older woman bought $20 worth of pot from Guillen, prosecutors said. A short time later, Guillen’s girlfriend texted the 21-year-old woman and challenged her to a fight after discovering she had engaged in sexual relations with Guillen.

The pair agreed to meet in the 2000 block of Kirchoff Road, and Guerrero-Lopez drove his niece and the woman to the location, where Guillen and his girlfriend were waiting. prosecutors said. There, a fight broke out between Guillen’s girlfriend and the 21-year-old woman.

Guerrero-Lopez took a step towards the women as they were fighting and Guillen said “who the hell is this?” before allegedly pulling out a gun and shooting Guerrero-Lopez in the abdomen, prosecutors said.

Guillen and his girlfriend fled to his home, and authorities found them hiding under a hot tub in the back yard about an hour after the shooting, prosecutors said. Officers found a .380 caliber gun with five live rounds near the hot tub.

Guillen recently served a seven year prison sentence for attempted armed robbery and was paroled in January, prosecutors said.

He was ordered held without bail at a hearing Tuesday and was scheduled to appear in court May 20.