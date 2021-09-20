Murder mystery: 'Alley mechanic' named Otto found dead inside his minivan

Chicago police are working on a two-part mystery: who murdered a guy, and who is he related to?

Tyler Smith, 55, was found dead on September 17. He had been murdered inside his parked Dodge Caravan on Maryland Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Smith was known in the neighborhood as "Otto" and was, in the words of Chicago police, an "alley mechanic." He worked around 79th and Cottage Grove.

Detectives are trying to find the person who murdered Otto, and also trying to locate his next of kin. If you have information, you are asked to call detectives at 312-745-4443.

