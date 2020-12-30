Expand / Collapse search

Murder suspect arrested after escaping in Gary

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Leon Taylor | Lake County sheriff's office

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A murder defendant who escaped from custody in northwest Indiana while being transported to Texas was arrested Wednesday in East Chicago.

Leon Taylor was arrested after a brief foot chase 8:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a social media post.

"Our officers worked around the clock over the Christmas holiday and investigated every possible lead to bring this fugitive back into custody," Martinez said.

Taylor, 22, escaped from a private transport van Dec. 14 in Gary while in the process of being extradited to Lake County from Texas, the sheriff’s office said. He is wanted on a murder charge for a homicide.

Murder suspect escapes from prisoner van in Gary, Indiana

Authorities in northwest Indiana are searching for a murder suspect who escaped from a prisoner van Monday in Gary, Indiana.

Authorities released a video of his escape while he was inside the van at a McDonald’s at 35th and Grant streets in Gary.

The video shows the van stopped at the restaurant’s drive-thru when Taylor, who appears to be handcuffed, opens the back seat and flees. Moments later, the driver gets out of the car and runs after him.

