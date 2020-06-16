Murder suspect shot dead by police after opening fire on officers in Beach Park

article

A man wanted for murder was shot and killed by police after he allegedly opened fire on officers serving an arrest warrant in Beach Park.

Deputies were attempting to serve a first-degree murder warrant on a 24-year-old man in connection to a 2018 homicide in Zion, according to Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Covelli.

“As deputies approached, the man with the warrant exited a vehicle on the property and opened fire on the warrants deputies,” Covelli said in a text message. Deputies returned fire and the man was fatally shot, he said.

The shooting happened in the area near Green Bay and Beach roads, he said.

Authorities plan to hold a news conference on the shooting at 4 p.m.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not released the man’s name.