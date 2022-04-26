Murdered Chicago girl Melissa Ortega honored by Little League teammates

An 8-year-old girl who was supposed to take the field with her Little League this spring is being remembered.

Melissa Ortega was with her mother last January when she was gunned down in Little Village.

On Tuesday, spring practice was underway for about 150 kids, ages 4 to 16, who were taking part in the New Life Community Church Little League this year. But they’re missing an important teammate.

Melissa Ortega

Ortega’s murder shocked the city and resulted in charges against two gang members, including a 16-year-old shooter.

The Ortega family has long been an important part of the Little League community on the Southwest Side, and in fact Melissa was supposed to play this season for the first time.

The league is now taking steps to make sure that her memory will be honored on the field at Piotrowski Park.

"So as a way to honor, for Little League this year we're gonna put a patch right on the sleave. It's gonna be a heart with baseball laces and it's gonna say Melissa inside of it. Just as a way to honor and remember her life, but then remind us why we do this work, because it's about so much more than baseball," said New Life Pastor Matt DeMateo.

"I feel honored to wear a patch, or at least have my son wear a patch for her. It's a shame what happened to her. Real sad," said Little League parent Edgar Alvarez.

The pastor says they sponsor this Little League community because it's important to give kids an alternative to gangs, get them off the streets, and they'll be holding their first actually games at the field and honoring Melissa in the middle of May.