Melissa Ortega murder: Pair in custody in killing of 8-year-old girl in Little Village, sources say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
CHICAGO - Two people are in custody in connection with the killing of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega who was shot dead Saturday in Little Village.

Sources tell FOX 32 police have arrested the suspected gunman, a 16-year-old boy. 

Police also arrested a 27-year-old man who was the getaway driver at the time of the shooting.

The man was taken into custody Monday after homicide investigators pulled over a Toyota Camry believed to have been used in Saturday’s shooting on 26th Street near Pulaski Road.

The suspect was behind the wheel and a loaded gun was found in the driver’s side door, according to a police report.

More details are expected from police later today.

Melissa was walking with her mother on Saturday in Little Village when a gunman emerged from a nearby alley and opened fire, unleashing a hail of bullets that fatally struck the 8-year-old girl twice in the head and wounded a gang member who was the intended target, a police report shows.

When the shots rang out, Melissa’s mother recalled running toward a bank when she felt her daughter "go limp," according to the report. That’s when she realized Melissa had been shot twice in the right side of her head.

After officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found Melissa at the corner of 26th and Pulaski, paramedics responded and brought her to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than two hours later, according to the report and an official statement from Chicago police.

The intended target, who has been arrested 13 times and convicted of two felonies, was struck twice in the back, the report states. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

On Monday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown the city would "spare no expense" and exhaust every resource to bring Melissa's killer to justice.

Ortega moved to the U.S. from Mexico last August to start a better life with her family and to pursue the American Dream.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

