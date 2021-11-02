Museum of Science and Industry announces free days in November, December

The Museum of Science and Industry will be free to Illinois residents on select days in November and December.

The museum will offer Illinois Resident Free Days on select Wednesdays between Nov. 3 and Dec. 8 with full access to MSI's annual Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Lights exhibits on Nov. 17.

Visitors will be able to walk among a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated to represent holiday traditions from around the world and view the museum's four-story Grand Tree, the museum said.

The complete list of free days includes Nov. 3, 10 and 17 and Dec. 8, according to the museum.

(Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago)

Other exhibits include Take Flight, where guests can explore a United Airlines 727 airplane and Pioneer Zephyr, a record-setting locomotive powered by a diesel-electric engine.

Advance ticket reservations are required and can be booked at MSIChicago.org/tickets. Proof of residency must be provided.

