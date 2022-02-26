Museum of Science and Industry to still require masks in some exhibits

The Museum of Science and Industry will no longer require guests to wear masks or show proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday.

The news comes as Chicago and Illinois will no longer require masks in most indoor facilities starting Feb. 28.

Although the museum will not require it, staff is still encouraging museum goers to make the decision to continue wearing masks.

"We still strongly encourage each museum visitor to make the individual decision to continue to wear a mask," the announcement states. " ​For the safety of our staff and guests, MSI will continue to operate at reduced capacity to minimize crowding. In addition, exhibits, classrooms and lab activities with limited physical distancing space will have mask requirements."

Exhibits that will require masks include the Giant Dome Theater, U-505, Coal Mine, Dissect an Eye at MSI, Future Energy Chicago and the Wanger Family Fab Lab.

Masks will be available onsite for guests entering areas where they are required. Exhibits will continue to be disinfected throughout the day, and hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the museum, according to the museum.