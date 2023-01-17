'Our best city': Iconic musical 'Chicago' returns to the Windy City to delight of cast members

After nearly 50 years on stage, countless Tony wins and an Oscar-winning big screen adaptation, the iconic musical "Chicago" returns to Chicago Tuesday night.

The touring production takes the stage at the CIBC Theatre starting Tuesday night and runs through Jan. 29.

Cast member Jess DiForte says there’s nothing like performing the show in its namesake city.

"We all think it’s such an iconic concept to do it, because it’s obviously based on Chicago," DiForte said. "I think that we have a lot of one-liners that have the word ‘Chicago’ in our show that not a lot of other places respond to but [Chicago] will be like ‘WOO!’"

"I’m really excited to be in Chicago, I think it’s going to be our best city," DiForte added.

"Chicago" is playing at the CIBC Theatre through Jan. 29. For tickets and information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.