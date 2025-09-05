'My Best Friend’s Wedding’ venue in Chicago suburb halts weddings ahead of new ownership

The Brief Caitlin Bremner and Evan Jensen lost their 2026 wedding venue after Loyola University Chicago announced the Cuneo Mansion will close for events Dec. 15. Couples say they were blindsided by a brief email and slow responses from the university. Some deposits are being refunded, and the couple is searching for a new venue.



It was supposed to be the wedding of their dreams — booked early, planned carefully and tied to both personal meaning and family heritage.

But for one couple now living in Minnesota, those dreams were abruptly put on hold when their wedding venue sent an unexpected email.

What we know:

For Caitlin Bremner and Evan Jensen, booking the historic Cuneo Mansion in Vernon Hills felt like the perfect start to their forever.

The site is famously featured in the 1997 romantic comedy "My Best Friend’s Wedding," where the lead characters drive away from the mansion’s iconic facade.

The couple, who got engaged the day after Christmas, toured venues in March and secured Cuneo by April. With family in the northwest suburbs, planning a wedding from Minnesota was already a challenge. Then, last week, everything changed.

They received an email from Loyola University Chicago, which owns the property.

According to the message, the venue will no longer host events after Dec. 15 because the property is in ownership limbo.

"We tried calling, emailing. We didn't get a response right away. Um, so it was kind of just a few days of. It was frustrating for us because, especially so, because it came right at the end of Thursday and then we were coming up on a holiday weekend. So the time that it took to get a response was elongated and we didn't hear anything until days ago now. So we had to spring into action. Without any follow-up, any personal notice that yes, everything is canceled. Just this very scant letter with not much information," said Caitlin and Evan.

A portion of the message sent to the couple reads:

"The party to whom the property is being transferred has requested that their information remain confidential until after Jan. 1, 2026. We have no information regarding their intent to host events at the mansion. However, Loyola University has several spaces available at their Lake Shore and Water Tower campuses to offer as alternative sites for your event…," said Lisa Davis, an associate director of the Cuneo Mansion and Gardens.

What's next:

An insider told FOX 32 some couples have already begun receiving deposit refunds.

As for Caitlin and Evan, their wedding is scheduled for August 2026. For now, they are back to square one in their search for the perfect venue.