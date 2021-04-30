My Block, My Hood, My City offering $1M in grants to Chicagoans

article

My Block, My Hood, My City, is launching its latest community effort to help ease the financial burden Chicagoans have experienced due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit organization, also known as M3, announced on Friday that they will be awarding $1 million in grants for the second consecutive year to people and businesses located on the city's South and West sides.

"The pandemic has been tough on everyone throughout the city of Chicago. My Block My Hood My City was able to initiate multiple relief funds throughout the pandemic to help small businesses" said Jahmal Cole, CEO and Founder of My Block My Hood My City. "We see that many of these businesses are still struggling and we are thrilled to be able to continue to provide help specifically for those on the South and West sides of Chicago."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The Small Business Grant, M3's largest effort, will allocate a total of $500,000 to small businesses which have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Up to $25,000 will be awarded to eligible businesses.

Advertisement

M3 is also offering up to $10,000 per request through its Community Help Grant Program. To qualify, a person, block or organization must support ongoing initiatives and direct services to Chicago residents that contribute to their overall wellbeing.

#HittheHood Grants, which were launched last year following civil unrest that took place in Chicago in the wake of George Floyd's death, will be awarded to people, blocks or organizations trying to find creative solutions to curb violence. The peace grants will be available up to $5,000

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

M3 also set aside $200,000 in scholarship money to its Explorers and Alumni through the "I Gotchu Scholarship Fund." The scholarship proves $3,000 in support while the Explorer pursues postsecondary education or vocational training.

The group will hold an informational session on these grant offerings on Friday, May 7 at noon, and grants will be awarded in late August.

For more information, visit ForMyBlock.org.