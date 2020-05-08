Nail salons demand proof of COVID-19 infection

Saying they were as surprised as the rest of us, nail salon industry officials reacted to Gov. Newsom saying that the first COVID-19 community transmission in California happened in a nail salon.

“We’d like to know more,” explained Mike Vo, from the Pro Nails Association in Irvine.

Nail salons are slated to reopen during the next phase of the California’s guidelines set by the Governor’s Office. The industry is developing and testing all kinds of physical barriers to protect customers and employees and they are inviting Newsom to Garden Grove’s Little Saigon to show him.