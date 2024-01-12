It's time to make it an official attraction: Name the Chicago Rat Hole!

The Roscoe Village "Rat Hole" has drawn many visitors from near and far, becoming the latest can't-miss attraction in Chicago.

Now, the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is taking a step further, and asking for the public's help in coming up with an official name for it.

"This little guy deserves to live out his fame by name!" the chamber of commerce said on social media.

You can submit your name idea for the rat hole online here.

When you fill out the form, you'll just need your email address, your name for the rat hole and your favorite thing about Roscoe Village. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 18.

The top five names will then be chosen and community members will make the final decision.