Names of 3 finalists for Chicago Police Superintendent job released

The short list for Chicago’s next top cop has been whittled down to three.

The Chicago Police Board made the decision after a nationwide search. Now, it's up to Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make the final pick.

The first candidate is Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman. The 46-year-old led the department through the February 2019 mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company. Six were killed, including the gunman.

The Aurora Police Department is the second largest in Illinois. Ziman grew up in Aurora and has been with the department since 1994. She became chief in 2016.

The second candidate is Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato III. The 54-year-old has been with CPD since 1990. He's focused his time as a supervisor of investigations in the city's Inspector General's Office and a detective investigating sex crimes and homicides.

Cato was promoted to district commander in 2017 and worked to repair the relationship between police and residents in the Austin neighborhood. He is a proponent of community policing.

Advertisement

The final candidate is former Dallas Police Chief David Brown. The 59-year-old retired as chief in 2016. He served in the role for six years. He wrote the booked, "Called to Rise" where he talks about the benefits of a community policing philosophy.

During his final years as Dallas' chief, violent crime rose in the city after several years of large declines.

The three finalists will officially be announced Wednesday. The mayor's final selection will supersede interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck, who replaced former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.