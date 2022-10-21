Nancy Pelosi discusses reproductive health care during Downers Grove visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Sean Casten held a roundtable discussion Friday morning on the state of reproductive freedom and women's health care in Illinois.

They were joined by health care workers, activists, policy experts and mental health care professionals at Advocate Good Samaritan in Downers Grove.

"It's urgent. Who would have ever thought that the Dobbs decision would come down in such a gleeful way for some of them and now saying life begins at fertilization. Really? Really? Okay, you live by that but I don't think that other people have to," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said contraception and marriage equality will be the next urgent issues to fight for.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL