Nancy Pelosi evicted from her private office in the Capitol by interim House speaker

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., was evicted from her private Capitol office by the new speaker pro-tempore.

Fox News Digital confirmed that House Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave the order to Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway by Wednesday.

McHenry is a close ally to now-former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted from his role on Tuesday.

McHenry's eviction order was one of the congressman's first acts as the top House lawmaker.

Fox News Digital confirmed that House Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave the order to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to vacate her Capitol hideaway by Wednesday.

Pelosi was notified of the eviction, first reported by Politico, in an email.

The email said the former speaker's hideaway was being reassigned "for speaker office use."

"Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed," the email read.

Pelosi moved out of her hideaway on Tuesday, with help from the staff of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., according to a spokesperson for the former speaker.

Pelosi moved out of her hideaway on Tuesday, with help from the staff of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., according to a spokesperson for the former speaker.

Capitol hideaways are a mainstay in the Senate, but are a luxury only afforded to a select few House members.

"With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol," Pelosi said in a statement.

"Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time," the former speaker continued.

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

"This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition," Pelosi said. "As Speaker, I gave former Speaker [Dennis] Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished."

The former speaker said office space doesn't matter to her, "but it seems to be important to them."

"Now that the new Republican Leadership has settled this important matter, let's hope they get back to work on what's truly important for the American people," she concluded.

Pelosi's eviction comes after McCarthy was ousted by his seat in a motion to vacate.

Eight House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida voted with the entirety of the House Democrats to remove McCarthy from the speakership. Pelosi did not vote because since she was in California after accompanying the late Senator Feinstein's remains for burial.

