Naperville assault weapons ban: Judge says ban on sales can now be enforced

A city ordinance banning the sale of assault weapons in Naperville can now be enforced by police, a federal judge has ruled.

The judge rejected a request for a temporary restraining order.

The lawsuit was filed by a Naperville gun store owner. He said the ban harms his business.

However, the city attorney says the ban won't be enforced right away. That's because there will likely be a grace period while everything gets sorted out.

Naperville residents have been at odds over the ban on sales of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines within city limits.

In July 2022, a city council meeting was held with passionate residents on both sides weighing in on the hot button issue.

"We believe that this is an important step to protect city residents and send a message that our city is one that abhors gun violence," said Barbara Vernon, who is in favor of the ban.

"Reducing the magazine size will not change anything and I have the statistics to prove that," said Kelly Lestina, who is opposed to the ban.

The ban defines assault weapons by more than 100 types and brand names. The ban cites mass shootings across the country, including the Independence Day parade massacre in Highland Park as reasons for the ban.

Those in favor of the ban say it will make the community safer.

"You all get to tell this community and the rest of the country, we are not going to willingly participate in helping mass shooters arm themselves," said Mark Winters. "We are not going to sit on our hands while these men go hunting for human beings."

On the other side are community members who say they believe this will stop anyone from committing a crime, along with local gun store owners who fear the ban will shut them down.

"If you pass that ordinance, you will literally destroy, in the blink of an eye, everything my family has spent a large part of their lives building together," said Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply in Naperville.