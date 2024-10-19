Woman killed, driver hospitalized in Blue Island rollover crash

The Brief A woman has died and a driver is hospitalized after a rollover crash in Blue Island Friday night. The vehicle went through a guardrail, rolled down an embankment, and hit a tree. The woman, identified as 41-year-old Stephanie Heil, died at the scene; the driver is in critical condition at Christ Hospital.



A woman was killed and a man is hospitalized after their vehicle rolled several times and struck a tree in Blue Island overnight, police said.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Vermont Street.

A vehicle, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger, was heading northbound when it drove through a guardrail at the curve in the roadway, according to Blue Island police.

The car rolled over multiple times down an embankment before striking a tree, police said.

The driver was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn and he is currently in the STIC Unit. The woman, identified as Stephanie Heil, 41, of Bolingbrook, died at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Blue Island Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 708-396-7020.