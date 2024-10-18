Chicago man, suburban woman allegedly robbed, battered man then dragged him alongside vehicle

article

Two people were arrested this week after allegedly robbing and beating a man in Jefferson Park before dragging him alongside a vehicle, police said.

Shayna Sergerson, 32, of Harwood Heights, faces one felony count of robbery, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one felony count of failing to report an accident or injury.

Davell Dixon-Matthew, 30, of Chicago, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

On Oct. 7, Sergerson and Dixon-Matthew allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old man and forcibly took his belongings in the 5900 block of West Higgins. The two suspects also allegedly dragged the victim alongside a vehicle, causing multiple injuries.

Detention hearings for Sergerson and Dixon-Matthew are scheduled for Friday.