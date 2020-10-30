Naperville fire leaves home uninhabitable

Residents were displaced in a house fire Friday in west suburban Naperville.

A resident called 911 at 2:14 a.m. to report a fire in the garage of the single-family home in the 600 block of Century Farm Drive, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire, with the blaze spreading into the home’s attic, fire officials said. The fire was put out within half an hour.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters, but the house was deemed uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigations.