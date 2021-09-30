6 Naperville firefighters sue over vaccine, testing mandates

Six Naperville firefighters are suing Naperville, Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare and Gov. Pritzker over COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandates.

The firefighters believe the mandates are unconstitutional and violate their right to privacy and the right to their bodily autonomy.

Gov. Pritzker issued an executive order mandating that healthcare workers, which includes those who provide emergency medical services, like firefighters, to be fully vaccinated.

They were mandated to have their first shot by Sept.19 and the second dose 30 days later.

Those who are not fully vaccinated, must be tested for the COVID-19 weekly.

Attorney Jonathan Lubin, who is representing the firefighters in this federal lawsuit, believes the country will see more lawsuits like this.

"There's a greater issue here, which is that when the governor particularly acting, you know, on his own, without any legislative enactment whatsoever, makes such a fundamental choice for, you know, for people…in this case, you know heroes, that have dedicated their lives to service of the people of the state of Illinois...that's a bold step in a very dangerous direction," said Lubin.

In a statement, the Naperville Professional Firefighters Union said it does not support the lawsuit.

A hearing was held Thursday, and the next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.