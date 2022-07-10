Naperville gas station robbed at gunpoint by 3 masked men: police

article

A Naperville gas station was robbed of money and tobacco products by three armed offenders Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the first block of East Ogden Avenue.

At about 9:28 p.m. Saturday, Naperville police officers were dispatched to the gas station for a report of an armed robbery.

According to preliminary information, three masked men, who were armed with handguns, entered the building.

The men then took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products before leaving, police said.

The offenders fled the scene in a dark-colored Sedan in an unknown direction of travel.

Naperville police provided the following descriptions of the suspects.

Suspect 1: Male, early 20s, unknown race, stocky build, wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark mask, light pants and gray gloves

Suspect 2: Male, early 20s, unknown race, wearing dark hooded sweatshirt, light colored mask, dark pants and gray gloves

Suspect 3: Male, early 20s, unknown race, thin build, wearing dark hooded sweatshirt, dark mask and gray gloves

Suspect 4: Unknown driver

No one was harmed during the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420- 6666 and ask for investigations.