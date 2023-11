A grocery store in Naperville has gone B.Y.O.B. this week. In this case, that means "bring your own bag."

Single-use plastic shopping bags aren't being used at the Mariano's on Naper Boulevard.

Shoppers will have to bring their own reusable bags, buy a paper bag for a dime, or buy a reusable bag for $1.25.

The Naperville Mariano's is the first Kroger-owned grocery store in Illinois to pilot the new bag policy.