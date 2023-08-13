Naperville gun dealer appeals to US Supreme Court to lift assault weapon ban

As the battle over assault weapons in Illinois heats up, gun supporters are coming to the aid of a west suburban firearms dealer.

A rally and fundraiser was held Sunday at Law Weapons in Naperville.

The owner says he's lost 85% of his business since both the state and Naperville banned the sale of assault weapons.

Robert Bevis says he's had to lay off employees and max out his credit cards to keep his store open.

Related article

Bevis is suing Naperville and the state, saying the assault weapon ban is unconstitutional.

"They're infringing upon our Second Amendment rights. They're causing due harm to every citizen that has the right to own a firearm in this state. And they're costing people's lives by not allowing them to get the firearms they'd like to," Bevis said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On Friday, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state's assault weapons ban.

Bevis is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and issue an injunction lifting the ban on assault weapon sales.