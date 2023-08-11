Illinois Supreme Court rules to uphold assault weapons ban

The state Supreme Court ruled to uphold the legislation banning assault weapons in Illinois.

The court issued the opinion on the lawsuit filed by State Republican Representative Dan Caulkins with a 4-3 majority.

Since Gov. Pritzker signed the bill in January, lawsuits have been filed claiming the legislation infringed on Second Amendment rights and sheriffs publicly stated they would not uphold the law.

The law banned the sale of assault weapons in Illinois and caps the purchase of magazines at 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns. It also makes rapid-fire devices, known as "switches," illegal because they turn firearms into fully automatic weapons.

Illinois gun store owners said the ban was "blatantly unconstitutional."

Nine other states and the District of Columbia have gun bans similar to the one in Illinois, according to the gun control group Brady, which tracks the legislation.

California, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey and New York also require registration of guns purchased prior to the law while four other states – Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington – do not.

Illinoisans who legally owned the now-barred guns and magazines ahead of the law’s enactment can continue to keep them. The guns, however, must be registered with law enforcement.

The Illinois legislation was driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. The shooter was armed with an AR-15 rifle and 30-round magazines.

Chief Justice Theis and Justices Neville Rochford and Cunningham concurred in the judgment and opinion. Justice Holder White dissented with the opinion, joined by Justices Overstreet and O’Brien.

Read the complete opinion here:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.