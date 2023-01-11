'Blatantly unconstitutional': Illinois gun store owners fired up over assault weapons ban

The sign outside R Guns in Carpentersville says it is open for business, but inside, you’ll only find the owner — and he’s fired up.

"I am not going to even look in the register, it's not even worth it," says Roger Krahl, owner of R Guns.

Krahl's business is now muzzled after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the assault weapons ban into law Tuesday.

"For right now, we are shut down," says Krahl.

Krahl has been manufacturing and selling thousands of guns since 1989. The majority of them are classified as assault-style weapons, which are now banned in the state.

"Reading the statue, if I sell this flash hider, this two-inch piece of medal here," says Krahl. "That's an assault weapon accessory, that could be a felony in this state."

Supporters of the law contend it will make the state safer, but gun dealers don't buy it.

"Realistically, this didn't start to materialize until the incident happened in Highland Park. Highland Park is a rich white neighborhood. You look at the inner city and things happen and yet the government didn't react. You know, so do the math," said Krahl.

It is now illegal to purchase, sell or manufacture assault-style weapons as well as high-capacity magazines.

Large capacity magazines are defined as those capable of holding 10 rounds for a long gun or 15 for a handgun.

Those who already own the weapons can keep them, but they must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.

"This law is blatantly unconstitutional," says Krahl.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said they won't be enforcing the law, because it’s a "clear violation of the Second Amendment."

Krahl is on the Board for the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and says a federal lawsuit will be submitted next week, calling for a temporary restraining order.

If it's granted, sales would be re-instated.