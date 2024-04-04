Naperville high school student killed in avalanche during Switzerland spring break trip

A spring break trip to Switzerland took a tragic turn for a local family when a devastating avalanche claimed the life of 15-year-old Naperville Central High School student, Aleksas Beiga, along with two others near a Swiss ski resort.

The incident occurred on Monday, around 2 p.m., off the ski slopes of Riffelberg.

Beiga, a freshman at Naperville Central High School, was known for his active involvement in the boys' swim team and the school's ski and snowboard club.

The school informed parents of the news via email earlier this week. The school told FOX 32 they are respecting the family's wishes and will not comment further.

In response to this tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to support the Beiga family during this difficult time.

The fundraiser has already garnered over $41,000 in donations. According to the GoFundMe page, Beiga was a young soul whose infectious laughter, boundless energy, and compassionate heart touched the lives of everyone he knew.