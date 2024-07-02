Naperville house fire causes $800K in damages

A house caught fire in Naperville early Tuesday morning, causing an estimated $800,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Willow Ridge Drive at 3:50 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene within seven minutes of the call and were met with heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

Officials said four people – a man, a woman and two children – were able to escape from the home before the fire department arrived.

Firefighters took a defensive approach to stop the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The fire was under control within 90 minutes. Crews remained on scene for another three hours to put out remaining hot spots.

Several nearby agencies assisted the Naperville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. The home was deemed to be uninhabitable.