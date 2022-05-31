Naperville man charged with drug induced homicide in death of Austin Bank

Police in suburban Chicago have arrested a man for his role in a drug induced homicide.

The Aurora Police Department says 25-year-old Samuel Nesnidal provided the drugs resulting in the death of 24-year-old Austin Bank.

Officers have been working hard to present a case to the state’s attorney for a charge in the 2020 case.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nesnidal of Naperville is now facing a charge of felony drug induced homicide. Aurora police say they have enough evidence to prove he provided a deadly drug that led to the death of Bank.

Autopsy results show Bank’s cause of death was a combined fentanyl and ketamine intoxication.

FAMILIES OF VICTIMS WHO DIED FROM DRUG OVERDOSES PUSH FOR CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST DEALERS

Aurora police say it took two years to secure a charge because lab and toxicology reports take time, as does evidence collection.

"In some cases we may not even have access to the phone. We have to go through search warrants, gathering that data from the phone, extracting it. And then also we have to send those drugs to the crime lab and the crime lab has to send us back those results and that's probably the most lengthiest process. There's been times where it takes over a year," said Aurora Police Officer David Guevara.

Advertisement

Aurora police say they investigate every overdose to hold the dealers accountable.