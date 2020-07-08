Naperville man charged with sexual abuse

article

A Naperville man is charged with sexually abusing a girl he met online.

James Nead, 27, turned himself in to authorities Monday and is charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse, Naperville police said in a statement.

The charge stems from an investigation after a girl reported in June 2019 that a man she met on Snapchat had inappropriate contact with her, police said.

Nead is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $150,000 bail and is due back in court July 27, police said.