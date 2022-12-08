Naperville man found dead inside car in Bolingbrook

A man from Naperville was found dead in a vehicle in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning.

Police found the car in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road.

The man was identified by the Will County Coroner as 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield. Police say Stubblefield appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bolingbrook Police Department. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.